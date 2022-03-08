Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Warriors on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Clippers (34-32) will head north to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors (43-22) on Tuesday night. Tip-off is expected at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center between the two in-state rivals.

The Clippers just saw their five-game winning streak snapped by the Knicks on Sunday, with a 116-93 loss at home to the New York side. They struggled to get much going offensively as Amir Coffey led the team in scoring with 16 points, while four other players hit double digit points.

An injury-riddled Warriors team have now lost their last five straight, most recently dropping a 131-124 result against the Nuggets on Monday night. They’re without key players like Draymond Green (back), Otto Porter Jr. (illness), and Andre Iguodala (back). The Dubs opted to rest a handful of their players on Monday as Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson didn’t travel with the team to Denver in order to rest for the Clippers contest.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are favored to win by 6.5 points, with moneyline odds at -250. The Clippers sit at +200 while the point total is set at 222.5.

Clippers vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -6.5 (-105)

The Warriors are entering their second of back-to-back games, but the benefit of resting their top players may come back to help them in a big way here. Curry, Wiggins, and Thompson will be fresh and ready to go against a Clippers side that just essentially fell apart against the Knicks.

The Clippers, still without Paul George (elbow), have found themselves floating right around .500 without their star, who hasn’t played a game since Dec. 22. Of course, they’re still without Kawhi Leonard (knee) who has yet to make his debut this season after suffering an injury in last year’s playoffs. The Clips have one of the lowest-ranked offenses in the league, coming 25th with an average of 107 points per game all season long, while allowing 107.5 points per game to their opponents as well.

The Warriors will look to put a stop to their backslide and clinch the season series against the Clippers tonight, so I’m taking the home side to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 222.5 (-110)

The over is 9-1 in the Warriors last 10 outings, with the one exception coming against Dallas in February when they missed the total by 9.5 points. The Clippers haven’t done as well against the over, only hitting that four times through their last 10 outings. However, with how well the Dubs’ offense plays when they’re fresh and firing on all cylinders, I’m taking this one to hit over the total.

