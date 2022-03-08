What Memphis needs to do to get into 2022 NCAA Tournament

The Memphis Tigers have experienced a rollercoaster of the season, starting off hot before falling into a slump that had head coach Penny Hardaway sparring with the media, only to rebound and win 10 of its last 11 games.

At 19-9, the Tigers are considered a bubble team coming out of an extremely top-heavy American Athletic Conference. We’ll go over what needs to be done, if anything at all, for them to make it into the big dance.

Bubble Watch

Memphis finished third in the regular-season conference standings and have a first-round bye in this week’s AAC Tournament. The team will take the court on Friday to face either UCF or USF. The Tigers split their two games against the Knights this year and beat the Bulls 73-64 last Thursday.

Memphis is trending in the direction of getting off the bubble but it needs a solid performance in the conference tournament to solidify its spot. That requires a victory in the quarterfinals and a nice showing in the semifinals against potentially SMU, another team bound to slide into the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers lost to the Mustangs twice this season and a win here would give them a Quad 1 victory. If they pull that off, it’ll be enough to get them into the NCAA’s.

Memphis would certainly be aided from losses from other bubble teams like Indiana, Michigan, and Virginia Tech, among others.

Will Memphis get in?

Answer: Yes, if they don’t trip over themselves. Put down one of the Florida schools in the quarterfinals, have a nice showing in the semifinals and they’ll be fine come Selection Sunday.