What Florida needs to do to get into 2022 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is on the horizon and we are seeing conference tournaments wrap up over the next week. With the tournament comes First Four In, Last Four Out and Bubble Teams galore. One such team that finds themselves on the bubble making the Big Dance is Florida out of the SEC. What will it take for the Gators to pop the bubble and sneak into the tournament?

Bubble Watch

While Gators don’t bark, looking at their resume makes you want to say “wooof” and deep sigh. They finished the regular season with a 19-12 record and went 9-9 in conference play. They had a huge, one-point victory over Auburn on February 19th, but weren’t able to sustain that moment as they finished 2-2 in their final four games of the regular season. If you look at their overall resume, they are elevated from the competition in the SEC this year and are still needing help to make the Big Dance.

They play Texas A&M in the first round of the tournament at noon on Thursday, March 10th. If they win that game, they then get No. 1 seeded Auburn. This is where their tournament hopes lie. If they can take down Auburn, that could be enough to sneak them in as a low seed in the tournament. If they lose either of the first two games they play, that will be the proverbial nail in the coffin for their tournament chances.

Will Florida get in?

Answer: No.