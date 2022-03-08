What Oregon needs to do to get into 2022 NCAA Tournament

With March Madness around the corner, this week we will see conference tournaments wrapping up across the country. As Select Sunday looms, there are still some teams that have to make quite the impression in their conference tournament to pop their bubble and squeak into the tournament. Oregon, out of the Pac-12, remains on the bubble as they head into their conference tournament.

Bubble Watch

Oregon finished the regular season with an overall record of 18-13 and barely finished above .500 with an 11-9 record in conference play. They finished off their season on a sour note taking losses to USC, Washington and Washington State. In fact, they lost five of their final six games with their lone victory coming against former No. 12 UCLA.

The Ducks take on their rival Oregon State in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday, March 9th. If they are able to win, they meet up with Colorado in the second round. They would need to win both of those games AND put on a strong showing in the semifinals to have a shot at getting in. Can they do it? Sure, it is March after all.

Will Oregon get in?

Answer: No.