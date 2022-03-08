Odds, odds movement for 2022 PLAYERS Championship heading into tournament week

The 2022 PLAYERS Tournament tees off from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida this Thursday at the TPC Sawgrass course. The biggest prize pool in PGA Tour history is on the line Prior to last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, Jon Rahm was the favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook at +800. Since the Arnold Palmer Invitational wrapped, however, odds have shifted. Who’s the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into tournament week?
It’s weird looking at the favorite for a tournament and seeing Jon Rahm being tied for first with someone. Justin Thomas must be feeling good and making an impression with practice because he finished tied for eighth at the Phoenix Open and then sixth at the Genesis Invitational three weeks ago. The same can be said for Scottie Scheffler who opened with +3500 odds, but now sits at +2000 to win.
So what changed for Scheffler? Well, he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational by a stroke. He also won the Phoenix Open in February so he is riding momentum heading into the Players Championship with two tourney wins already under his belt.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 PLAYERS Championship, tournament week odds
|Player
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Justin Thomas
|+1000
|+250
|+120
|Jon Rahm
|+1000
|+250
|+120
|Rory McIlroy
|+1600
|+400
|+180
|Collin Morikawa
|+1600
|+400
|+180
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2000
|+450
|+225
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|+450
|+225
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|+450
|+225
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2500
|+550
|+250
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
|+550
|+250
|Cameron Smith
|+3000
|+650
|+330
|Adam Scott
|+3000
|+650
|+330
|Daniel Berger
|+3500
|+800
|+400
|Sergio Garcia
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Dustin Johnson
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Brooks Koepka
|+4000
|+900
|+450
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Sungjae Im
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Shane Lowry
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Will Zalatoris
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Russell Henley
|+5500
|+900
|+450
|Billy Horschel
|+5500
|+900
|+450
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+5500
|+900
|+450
|Jordan Spieth
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Sam Burns
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Talor Gooch
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Abraham Ancer
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Paul Casey
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Corey Conners
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Si Woo Kim
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Gary Woodland
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Max Homa
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Marc Leishman
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Webb Simpson
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Tony Finau
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Jason Kokrak
|+9000
|+1600
|+800
|Jason Day
|+9000
|+1600
|+800
|Chris Kirk
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Alex Noren
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Justin Rose
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Seamus Power
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Ian Poulter
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Cameron Young
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Cameron Tringale
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Maverick McNealy
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Keegan Bradley
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Tom Hoge
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Sebastian Munoz
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Brian Harman
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Lee Westwood
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Lanto Griffin
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Keith Mitchell
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Thomas Pieters
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Harold Varner III
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Russell Knox
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Mito Pereira
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Matthew Wolff
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Bubba Watson
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Luke List
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Kevin Na
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|K.H. Lee
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Francesco Molinari
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Denny McCarthy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Pat Perez
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Cheng Tsung Pan
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Matt Kuchar
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Brendon Todd
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Aaron Wise
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Kisner
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Taylor Pendrith
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Joel Dahmen
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Sepp Straka
|+25000
|+5000
|+1800
|J.J. Spaun
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Sahith Theegala
|+25000
|+5000
|+1800
|Ryan Palmer
|+25000
|+5000
|+1800
|Emiliano Grillo
|+25000
|+5000
|+1800
|Dylan Frittelli
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Patton Kizzire
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Patrick Reed
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Charley Hoffman
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Martin Laird
|+25000
|+5000
|+1800
|Brendan Steele
|+25000
|+5000
|+1800
|Lucas Herbert
|+25000
|+5000
|+1800
|Beau Hossler
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Andrew Putnam
|+25000
|+5000
|+1800
|Adam Hadwin
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Zach Johnson
|+25000
|+5000
|+1800
|Troy Merritt
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Sam Ryder
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Carlos Ortiz
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Cameron Davis
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Lucas Glover
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Adam Long
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|J.T. Poston
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Henrik Stenson
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Ryan Brehm
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Doug Ghim
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Danny Lee
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Chez Reavie
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Matthew NeSmith
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Cameron Champ
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Matt Jones
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Brian Stuard
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Lee Hodges
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Kevin Streelman
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Wyndham Clark
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Stewart Cink
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Stephan Jaeger
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Scott Piercy
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Harry Higgs
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Doc Redman
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Peter Malnati
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Branden Grace
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Joseph Bramlett
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|James Hahn
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Hudson Swafford
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Scott Stallings
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Henrik Norlander
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Hayden Buckley
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Hank Lebioda
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Garrick Higgo
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Roger Sloan
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Robert Streb
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Charl Schwartzel
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Matt Wallace
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Brice Garnett
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Brandt Snedeker
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Anirban Lahiri
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Adam Schenk
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Kyle Stanley
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Kramer Hickok
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Kevin Tway
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Jimmy Walker
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Richy Werenski
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Chesson Hadley
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Brian Gay
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Brandon Hagy
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Tyler McCumber
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
