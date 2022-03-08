Odds, odds movement for 2022 PLAYERS Championship heading into tournament week

The 2022 PLAYERS Tournament tees off from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida this Thursday at the TPC Sawgrass course. The biggest prize pool in PGA Tour history is on the line Prior to last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, Jon Rahm was the favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook at +800. Since the Arnold Palmer Invitational wrapped, however, odds have shifted. Who’s the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into tournament week?

It’s weird looking at the favorite for a tournament and seeing Jon Rahm being tied for first with someone. Justin Thomas must be feeling good and making an impression with practice because he finished tied for eighth at the Phoenix Open and then sixth at the Genesis Invitational three weeks ago. The same can be said for Scottie Scheffler who opened with +3500 odds, but now sits at +2000 to win.

So what changed for Scheffler? Well, he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational by a stroke. He also won the Phoenix Open in February so he is riding momentum heading into the Players Championship with two tourney wins already under his belt.

Related The 2022 Players Championship has the biggest prize pool in PGA Tour history

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 PLAYERS Championship, tournament week odds Player Winner Top 5 Top 10 Player Winner Top 5 Top 10 Justin Thomas +1000 +250 +120 Jon Rahm +1000 +250 +120 Rory McIlroy +1600 +400 +180 Collin Morikawa +1600 +400 +180 Scottie Scheffler +2000 +450 +225 Patrick Cantlay +2000 +450 +225 Viktor Hovland +2000 +450 +225 Hideki Matsuyama +2500 +550 +250 Xander Schauffele +2500 +550 +250 Cameron Smith +3000 +650 +330 Adam Scott +3000 +650 +330 Daniel Berger +3500 +800 +400 Sergio Garcia +4000 +800 +400 Dustin Johnson +4000 +800 +400 Brooks Koepka +4000 +900 +450 Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 +800 +400 Sungjae Im +5000 +900 +450 Joaquin Niemann +5000 +900 +450 Shane Lowry +5000 +900 +450 Will Zalatoris +5000 +900 +450 Russell Henley +5500 +900 +450 Billy Horschel +5500 +900 +450 Louis Oosthuizen +5500 +900 +450 Jordan Spieth +6000 +1100 +500 Sam Burns +6000 +1100 +500 Talor Gooch +6500 +1100 +500 Abraham Ancer +6500 +1100 +500 Tyrrell Hatton +6500 +1100 +500 Paul Casey +7000 +1200 +600 Corey Conners +7000 +1200 +600 Si Woo Kim +8000 +1400 +700 Gary Woodland +8000 +1400 +700 Max Homa +8000 +1400 +700 Marc Leishman +8000 +1400 +700 Webb Simpson +8000 +1400 +700 Tony Finau +8000 +1400 +700 Tommy Fleetwood +8000 +1400 +700 Jason Kokrak +9000 +1600 +800 Jason Day +9000 +1600 +800 Chris Kirk +10000 +1600 +800 Alex Noren +10000 +1600 +800 Justin Rose +10000 +1600 +800 Seamus Power +13000 +2000 +1000 Ian Poulter +13000 +2000 +1000 Cameron Young +13000 +2000 +1000 Cameron Tringale +13000 +2000 +1000 Maverick McNealy +13000 +2000 +1000 Keegan Bradley +13000 +2000 +1000 Tom Hoge +15000 +2500 +1100 Jhonattan Vegas +15000 +2500 +1100 Sebastian Munoz +15000 +2500 +1100 Brian Harman +15000 +2500 +1100 Mackenzie Hughes +15000 +2500 +1100 Lee Westwood +15000 +2500 +1100 Lanto Griffin +15000 +2500 +1100 Keith Mitchell +15000 +2500 +1100 Thomas Pieters +18000 +2800 +1200 Harold Varner III +18000 +2800 +1200 Russell Knox +18000 +2800 +1200 Erik Van Rooyen +18000 +2800 +1200 Mito Pereira +18000 +2800 +1200 Matthew Wolff +18000 +2800 +1200 Bubba Watson +18000 +2800 +1200 Luke List +18000 +2800 +1200 Kevin Na +18000 +2800 +1200 K.H. Lee +18000 +2800 +1200 Francesco Molinari +20000 +3500 +1400 Denny McCarthy +20000 +3500 +1400 Pat Perez +20000 +3500 +1400 Cheng Tsung Pan +20000 +3500 +1400 Matt Kuchar +20000 +3500 +1400 Brendon Todd +20000 +3500 +1400 Aaron Wise +20000 +3500 +1400 Kevin Kisner +20000 +3500 +1400 Taylor Pendrith +25000 +4000 +1600 Joel Dahmen +25000 +4000 +1600 Sepp Straka +25000 +5000 +1800 J.J. Spaun +25000 +4000 +1600 Sahith Theegala +25000 +5000 +1800 Ryan Palmer +25000 +5000 +1800 Emiliano Grillo +25000 +5000 +1800 Dylan Frittelli +25000 +4000 +1600 Patton Kizzire +25000 +4000 +1600 Patrick Reed +25000 +4000 +1600 Charley Hoffman +25000 +4000 +1600 Martin Laird +25000 +5000 +1800 Brendan Steele +25000 +5000 +1800 Lucas Herbert +25000 +5000 +1800 Beau Hossler +25000 +4000 +1600 Andrew Putnam +25000 +5000 +1800 Adam Hadwin +25000 +4000 +1600 Zach Johnson +25000 +5000 +1800 Troy Merritt +25000 +4000 +1600 Sam Ryder +30000 +6000 +2200 Carlos Ortiz +30000 +6000 +2200 Cameron Davis +30000 +6000 +2200 Lucas Glover +30000 +6000 +2200 Adam Long +30000 +6000 +2200 J.T. Poston +35000 +7000 +2500 Henrik Stenson +35000 +7000 +2500 Ryan Brehm +35000 +7000 +2500 Doug Ghim +35000 +7000 +2500 Danny Lee +35000 +7000 +2500 Chez Reavie +35000 +7000 +2500 Matthew NeSmith +35000 +7000 +2500 Cameron Champ +35000 +7000 +2500 Matt Jones +35000 +7000 +2500 Brian Stuard +35000 +7000 +2500 Lee Hodges +35000 +7000 +2500 Kevin Streelman +35000 +7000 +2500 Wyndham Clark +35000 +7000 +2500 Stewart Cink +40000 +8000 +2800 Stephan Jaeger +40000 +8000 +2800 Scott Piercy +40000 +8000 +2800 Harry Higgs +40000 +8000 +2800 Doc Redman +40000 +8000 +2800 Peter Malnati +40000 +8000 +2800 Branden Grace +40000 +8000 +2800 Joseph Bramlett +50000 +10000 +3500 James Hahn +50000 +10000 +3500 Hudson Swafford +50000 +10000 +3500 Scott Stallings +50000 +10000 +3500 Henrik Norlander +50000 +10000 +3500 Hayden Buckley +50000 +10000 +3500 Hank Lebioda +50000 +10000 +3500 Garrick Higgo +50000 +10000 +3500 Roger Sloan +50000 +10000 +3500 Robert Streb +50000 +10000 +3500 Nick Watney +50000 +10000 +3500 Charl Schwartzel +50000 +10000 +3500 Matt Wallace +50000 +10000 +3500 Brice Garnett +50000 +10000 +3500 Brandt Snedeker +50000 +10000 +3500 Anirban Lahiri +50000 +10000 +3500 Adam Schenk +50000 +10000 +3500 Kyle Stanley +50000 +10000 +3500 Kramer Hickok +50000 +10000 +3500 Kevin Tway +50000 +10000 +3500 Jimmy Walker +80000 +13000 +5000 Richy Werenski +80000 +13000 +5000 Chesson Hadley +80000 +13000 +5000 Brian Gay +80000 +13000 +5000 Brandon Hagy +80000 +13000 +5000 Tyler McCumber +80000 +13000 +5000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.