Odds, odds movement for 2022 PLAYERS Championship heading into tournament week

The field is set for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 PLAYERS Tournament tees off from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida this Thursday at the TPC Sawgrass course. The biggest prize pool in PGA Tour history is on the line Prior to last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, Jon Rahm was the favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook at +800. Since the Arnold Palmer Invitational wrapped, however, odds have shifted. Who’s the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into tournament week?

It’s weird looking at the favorite for a tournament and seeing Jon Rahm being tied for first with someone. Justin Thomas must be feeling good and making an impression with practice because he finished tied for eighth at the Phoenix Open and then sixth at the Genesis Invitational three weeks ago. The same can be said for Scottie Scheffler who opened with +3500 odds, but now sits at +2000 to win.

So what changed for Scheffler? Well, he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational by a stroke. He also won the Phoenix Open in February so he is riding momentum heading into the Players Championship with two tourney wins already under his belt.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 PLAYERS Championship, tournament week odds

Player Winner Top 5 Top 10
Player Winner Top 5 Top 10
Justin Thomas +1000 +250 +120
Jon Rahm +1000 +250 +120
Rory McIlroy +1600 +400 +180
Collin Morikawa +1600 +400 +180
Scottie Scheffler +2000 +450 +225
Patrick Cantlay +2000 +450 +225
Viktor Hovland +2000 +450 +225
Hideki Matsuyama +2500 +550 +250
Xander Schauffele +2500 +550 +250
Cameron Smith +3000 +650 +330
Adam Scott +3000 +650 +330
Daniel Berger +3500 +800 +400
Sergio Garcia +4000 +800 +400
Dustin Johnson +4000 +800 +400
Brooks Koepka +4000 +900 +450
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 +800 +400
Sungjae Im +5000 +900 +450
Joaquin Niemann +5000 +900 +450
Shane Lowry +5000 +900 +450
Will Zalatoris +5000 +900 +450
Russell Henley +5500 +900 +450
Billy Horschel +5500 +900 +450
Louis Oosthuizen +5500 +900 +450
Jordan Spieth +6000 +1100 +500
Sam Burns +6000 +1100 +500
Talor Gooch +6500 +1100 +500
Abraham Ancer +6500 +1100 +500
Tyrrell Hatton +6500 +1100 +500
Paul Casey +7000 +1200 +600
Corey Conners +7000 +1200 +600
Si Woo Kim +8000 +1400 +700
Gary Woodland +8000 +1400 +700
Max Homa +8000 +1400 +700
Marc Leishman +8000 +1400 +700
Webb Simpson +8000 +1400 +700
Tony Finau +8000 +1400 +700
Tommy Fleetwood +8000 +1400 +700
Jason Kokrak +9000 +1600 +800
Jason Day +9000 +1600 +800
Chris Kirk +10000 +1600 +800
Alex Noren +10000 +1600 +800
Justin Rose +10000 +1600 +800
Seamus Power +13000 +2000 +1000
Ian Poulter +13000 +2000 +1000
Cameron Young +13000 +2000 +1000
Cameron Tringale +13000 +2000 +1000
Maverick McNealy +13000 +2000 +1000
Keegan Bradley +13000 +2000 +1000
Tom Hoge +15000 +2500 +1100
Jhonattan Vegas +15000 +2500 +1100
Sebastian Munoz +15000 +2500 +1100
Brian Harman +15000 +2500 +1100
Mackenzie Hughes +15000 +2500 +1100
Lee Westwood +15000 +2500 +1100
Lanto Griffin +15000 +2500 +1100
Keith Mitchell +15000 +2500 +1100
Thomas Pieters +18000 +2800 +1200
Harold Varner III +18000 +2800 +1200
Russell Knox +18000 +2800 +1200
Erik Van Rooyen +18000 +2800 +1200
Mito Pereira +18000 +2800 +1200
Matthew Wolff +18000 +2800 +1200
Bubba Watson +18000 +2800 +1200
Luke List +18000 +2800 +1200
Kevin Na +18000 +2800 +1200
K.H. Lee +18000 +2800 +1200
Francesco Molinari +20000 +3500 +1400
Denny McCarthy +20000 +3500 +1400
Pat Perez +20000 +3500 +1400
Cheng Tsung Pan +20000 +3500 +1400
Matt Kuchar +20000 +3500 +1400
Brendon Todd +20000 +3500 +1400
Aaron Wise +20000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Kisner +20000 +3500 +1400
Taylor Pendrith +25000 +4000 +1600
Joel Dahmen +25000 +4000 +1600
Sepp Straka +25000 +5000 +1800
J.J. Spaun +25000 +4000 +1600
Sahith Theegala +25000 +5000 +1800
Ryan Palmer +25000 +5000 +1800
Emiliano Grillo +25000 +5000 +1800
Dylan Frittelli +25000 +4000 +1600
Patton Kizzire +25000 +4000 +1600
Patrick Reed +25000 +4000 +1600
Charley Hoffman +25000 +4000 +1600
Martin Laird +25000 +5000 +1800
Brendan Steele +25000 +5000 +1800
Lucas Herbert +25000 +5000 +1800
Beau Hossler +25000 +4000 +1600
Andrew Putnam +25000 +5000 +1800
Adam Hadwin +25000 +4000 +1600
Zach Johnson +25000 +5000 +1800
Troy Merritt +25000 +4000 +1600
Sam Ryder +30000 +6000 +2200
Carlos Ortiz +30000 +6000 +2200
Cameron Davis +30000 +6000 +2200
Lucas Glover +30000 +6000 +2200
Adam Long +30000 +6000 +2200
J.T. Poston +35000 +7000 +2500
Henrik Stenson +35000 +7000 +2500
Ryan Brehm +35000 +7000 +2500
Doug Ghim +35000 +7000 +2500
Danny Lee +35000 +7000 +2500
Chez Reavie +35000 +7000 +2500
Matthew NeSmith +35000 +7000 +2500
Cameron Champ +35000 +7000 +2500
Matt Jones +35000 +7000 +2500
Brian Stuard +35000 +7000 +2500
Lee Hodges +35000 +7000 +2500
Kevin Streelman +35000 +7000 +2500
Wyndham Clark +35000 +7000 +2500
Stewart Cink +40000 +8000 +2800
Stephan Jaeger +40000 +8000 +2800
Scott Piercy +40000 +8000 +2800
Harry Higgs +40000 +8000 +2800
Doc Redman +40000 +8000 +2800
Peter Malnati +40000 +8000 +2800
Branden Grace +40000 +8000 +2800
Joseph Bramlett +50000 +10000 +3500
James Hahn +50000 +10000 +3500
Hudson Swafford +50000 +10000 +3500
Scott Stallings +50000 +10000 +3500
Henrik Norlander +50000 +10000 +3500
Hayden Buckley +50000 +10000 +3500
Hank Lebioda +50000 +10000 +3500
Garrick Higgo +50000 +10000 +3500
Roger Sloan +50000 +10000 +3500
Robert Streb +50000 +10000 +3500
Nick Watney +50000 +10000 +3500
Charl Schwartzel +50000 +10000 +3500
Matt Wallace +50000 +10000 +3500
Brice Garnett +50000 +10000 +3500
Brandt Snedeker +50000 +10000 +3500
Anirban Lahiri +50000 +10000 +3500
Adam Schenk +50000 +10000 +3500
Kyle Stanley +50000 +10000 +3500
Kramer Hickok +50000 +10000 +3500
Kevin Tway +50000 +10000 +3500
Jimmy Walker +80000 +13000 +5000
Richy Werenski +80000 +13000 +5000
Chesson Hadley +80000 +13000 +5000
Brian Gay +80000 +13000 +5000
Brandon Hagy +80000 +13000 +5000
Tyler McCumber +80000 +13000 +5000

