Dallas Cowboys use franchise tag on Dalton Schultz, per report

The Dallas Cowboys will use the franchise tag to keep tight end Dalton Schultz on their roster for at least another season, per Ian Rapoport. Schultz gets a fully guaranteed one-year contract, reportedly worth about $10.8 million.

Schultz has spent the last four seasons with the Cowboys, but had his breakout season in 2021. The 25-year-old tight end posted 78 receptions (104 targets) for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5 tight end has become an integral part of the Cowboys’ offense and will be a major factor next season with the team likely to release Amari Cooper. It will be interesting to see what type of long-term deal that Schultz will get from Dallas. His calculated market value is a four-year, $50 million deal, according to Spotrac. That projected contract would match what Austin Hooper got from the Browns (4-yr/$42M) in 2020 and Hunter Henry got from the New England Patriots last offseason (3-yr, $37.5M).