Miami Dolphins use franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki, per report

The Miami Dolphins made a big move on Monday and have decided to used the franchise tag to keep tight end Mike Gesicki on their roster for at least another season, according to a report from Adam Schefter. Gesicki gets a fully guaranteed one-year contract, reportedly worth around $10,931,000.

The Penn State product has been a force since coming into the league back in 2018. While he’s been good since his rookie campaign, he’s really stepped it up over the last two seasons. He seemed to really connect with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, taking his game to a new level once Tua arrived in Miami. He had over 700 yards in each of the last two seasons and earned a career-high six touchdowns in 2020. He earned more yards in 2021, with 780 yards, and scored twice. He was the second-most targeted player on Miami’s roster, right behind rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle.

That high level of production and chemistry with what hopes to be a franchise quarterback will be critical in the first year under a new head coach. Mike McDaniel loved to use tight ends like George Kittle while serving as the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator, and will probably have Gesicki as a featured part of his offense.