Chicago Bears don’t use franchise tag on Allen Robinson, per report

The Chicago Bears decided not to use the franchise tag to keep Allen Robinson on their roster for another season, per Dianna Russini. Robinson will now be allowed to seek out a new team and contract heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Robinson has proved that he can be a true WR1 on an NFL team if he’s in the right situation. He made a name for himself in Jacksonville early on in his career, catching an absurd 15 touchdowns in his second season in the league. Though that high TD mark never returned, he’s still shown his extreme productivity, racking up over 1,000 yards in three of his eight NFL seasons. In fact, he’s eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in all but one of his seasons that he’s been fully healthy. Using the franchise tag on Robinson would’ve cost the Bears just over $18 million in 2022.

He’s hit it in two of the last three seasons as well, but failed to get there in 2021. Last year he only had 410 yards and one touchdown over his 12 game season. But that drop in production is understandable given the constantly rotating QB situation in the Windy City. If he is able to sign with a team with a consistent quarterback, then he should be able to make an immediate impact as long as he can stay on the field.