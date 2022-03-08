Kansas City Chiefs don’t use franchise tag on Tyrann Mathieu, per report

The Kansas City Chiefs decided not to use the franchise tag to keep Tyrann Mathieu on their roster for another season. Mathieu will now be allowed to seek out a new team and contract heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Mathieu’s franchise tag number would’ve been nearly $13 million for one season, which was clearly just too rich for Kansas City to justify. The two parties have been together for the past three seasons, earning a Super Bowl title in their first season together and an AFC title in the second.

Offense has obviously been the highlight of those star-studded Chiefs rosters, but Mathieu has been stellar as well during those years. During the last three seasons, he’s accumulated 213 tackles, 13 interceptions, three sacks, and four fumble recoveries. Those are actually some of the best numbers he’s produced in a multi-year span at any point during his nine year career.

Whoever makes an offer and is fortunate enough to earn Mathieu’s services going forward is going to get a proven leader and playmaker in the defensive backfield that despite his age, is still performing at an extremely high level.