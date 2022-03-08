A-Sun tournament championship: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The championship for the Atlantic-10 conference tournament is here. Bellarmine will take on Jacksonville in the final game on Tuesday, March 8th at 5:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2W Bellarmine: 19-13 (11-5 A-Sun), 199th NET, 203rd Ken Pom

Bellarmine finished the regular season 19-13 and were the second-best team in the West Division heading into the conference tournament. In the semifinals, they were able to take down Liberty who had won the East Division of the conference in the regular season. In the regular season, Bellarmine beat Jacksonville, 76-73 with the game going to OT.

No. 2E Jacksonville: 21-9 (11-5 A-Sun), 160th NET, 161st Ken Pom

For Jacksonville, they finished the regular season as the second-best team in the East Divison. In the semifinals, they took down Jacksonville State, 54-51 to secure their spot in the championship game. Liberty has won the last three conference championships so we are guaranteed a new winner. Jacksonville last appeared in the conference championship in 2009, and they have never won the tournament.

How to watch the Atlantic Sun Tournament Championship Game

When: Tuesday, March 8th at 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds for Atlantic Sun Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Bellarmine -2.5

Point total: 123

Moneyline: Bellarmine -140, Jacksonville +120

Pre-tournament odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Bellarmine: +1000

Jacksonville: +600

