Horizon League Tournament Championship Game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

A pair of upsets in both of Monday’s semifinals means we’ll have a surprise champion tonight in the Horizon League when the Wright State Raiders take on the Northern Kentucky Norse with an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Wright State: 20-12 (15-7 Horizon), 203 NET, 181 KenPom

The Raiders have won four in a row, with their 82-67 upset of No. 1 seed Cleveland State last night getting them 40 minutes from March Madness. Junior guard Tanner Holden (19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists) has started all 32 games this season, and forward Grant Basile (18.5 points, 8.7 rebounds) looks to play outside and inside as a scoring threat and leading rebounder.

Northern Kentucky: 19-11 (14-6 Horizon), 201 NET, 192 KenPom

If you take out two losses to Detroit Mercy (who they finally beat in the quarterfinals of this tournament), the Norse have won 14 in a row. One of the slowest teams in America at 322nd in pace, sophomore guard Marques Warrick leads the team in scoring at 16.4 points per game. He and freshman point guard Sam Vinson (11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists) will make for an all-underclassmen backcourt playing their biggest game ever with an NCAA berth on the line.

How to watch the Horizon Tournament Championship Game

When: Tuesday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN, ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds for Horizon Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: Northern Kentucky -2

Moneyline: 133

Total: Wright State +100, Northern Kentucky -120

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Wright State +380

Northern Kentucky +425

