Summit Conference Tournament Championship Game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The top two teams and fierce rivals in the Summit League will meet in its conference tournament final on Tuesday. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the North Dakota State Bison will battle for an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

South Dakota State: 29-4 (18-0 Summit), 64 NET, 68 Ken Pom

The Jackrabbits are trying to finish off the best season they’ve ever had with their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2018. Their 29 wins are the most in program history. They have also won 20 consecutive games, tying Murray State for the longest active streak in Division I. That streak included two victories over the Bison, each by a four-point margin. Forward Douglas Wilson and guard Baylor Scheierman are both averaging 16.3 points per game. The former went for 21 points and eight rebounds in the Jackrabbits’ 83-60 semifinal win over South Dakota on Monday. The latter recorded 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. The Jackrabbits lead all of Division I in 3-point shooting at 44.3% — four percentage points more than any other team.

North Dakota State: 23-9 (13-5 Summit), 157 NET, 146 Ken Pom

The Bison earned a spot in the conference tournament final for the fourth consecutive year after dispatching Oral Roberts, 92-72 on Monday night. They last made the Big Dance in 2019, when they won a First Four game against North Carolina Central before getting bounced by top-seeded Duke. The Bison received 62 points in the semifinal from their top three scorers — guard/forward Sam Griesel (26), forward Grant Nelson (20) and forward Rocky Kreuser (16). Griesel almost ended up with a triple-double as he added nine rebounds and eight assists. They have won nine of their past 10 games.

How to watch the Summit League Tournament Championship Game

When: Tuesday, March 8, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN+

Odds for Summit League Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: South Dakota State, -6.5

Moneyline: SDSU -240, NDSU +195

Total: 151 (Over -105, Under -115)

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

South Dakota State: -175

North Dakota State: +550

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.