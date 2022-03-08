CAA tournament championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The Delaware Blue Hens, the No. 5 seed in the CAA Conference Tournament, have already knocked off two higher seeds en route to Tuesday’s final — No. 4 Drexel and No. 1 Towson. If they can do the same to No. 2 UNC-Wilmington, Delaware will make only its second trip to the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are looking to make their seventh appearance in the Big Dance.

UNC-Wilmington: 23-8 (15-3 CAA), 172 NET, 174 Ken Pom

The Seahawks broke off a 12-game winning streak during the middle of the season and have won their past five games, including a 69-62 victory at Delaware on Feb. 26. UNCW ranked second in the CAA in offensive efficiency during conference play this season. They are paced by guard Jaylen Sims, who is averaging 16.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He tallied a game-high 26 points in the team’s 60-57 semifinal victory over sixth-seeded Charleston on Monday night.

Delaware: 21-12 (10-8 CAA), 136 NET, 143 Ken Pom

The Blue Hens stumbled into the conference tournament on a three-game losing skid, but they have held both of their opponents this week to 56 points. Their leading scorer is a guard with a name familiar to NBA and college basketball fans: Jameer Nelson Jr. He is averaging 13.1 points per game and is one of four Blue Hens who have averaged double-digit scoring. Although defense has been key to the Blue Hens’ tournament run, the offense is their calling card; they rank inside the nation’s top 35 in effective field goal percentage (53.9) and two-point field goal percentage (54.5).

How to watch the CAA Tournament Championship Game

When: Tuesday, March 8th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington DC

TV: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Odds for CAA Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: Delaware -2

Moneyline: Delaware -130, UNCW +110

Total: 134 (Over -110, Under -110)

Pre-tournament odds to win CAA on DraftKings Sportsbook

Delaware: +1200

UNC-Wilmington: +1200

