Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 at the Phoenix Raceway.

On Sunday, March 13th, the NASCAR Cup Series will run the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at the Phoenix Raceway. This is a one-mile track and will consist of 312 laps. Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s race with a time of 3:00:20. The race on Sunday will air on FOX and the green flag will start the race at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Heading into race week, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the race with +350 odds. He is followed by Truex Jr. (+700), Kyle Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+800) and Joey Logano (+800) who round out the top-five. The first three full-length races of the season have seen Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman claim checkered flags.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500, opening odds

Driver Winner
Kyle Larson +350
Martin Truex Jr. +700
Kyle Busch +700
Chase Elliott +800
Joey Logano +800
Denny Hamlin +1000
Ryan Blaney +1200
William Byron +1400
Kevin Harvick +2000
Alex Bowman +2500
Tyler Reddick +2500
Brad Keselowski +3000
Aric Almirola +3000
Christopher Bell +3000
Austin Cindric +4000
A.J. Allmendinger +4000
Ross Chastain +4000
Kurt Busch +4000
Chase Briscoe +5000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5000
Austin Dillon +6000
Erik Jones +6000
Daniel Suarez +8000
Cole Custer +10000
Chris Buescher +10000
Bubba Wallace +20000
Justin Haley +20000
Harrison Burton +20000
Ty Dillon +50000
Michael McDowell +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
B.J. McLeod +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
Garrett Smithley +100000
Cody Ware +100000

