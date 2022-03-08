Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix

On Sunday, March 13th, the NASCAR Cup Series will run the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at the Phoenix Raceway. This is a one-mile track and will consist of 312 laps. Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s race with a time of 3:00:20. The race on Sunday will air on FOX and the green flag will start the race at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Heading into race week, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the race with +350 odds. He is followed by Truex Jr. (+700), Kyle Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+800) and Joey Logano (+800) who round out the top-five. The first three full-length races of the season have seen Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman claim checkered flags.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500, opening odds Driver Winner Driver Winner Kyle Larson +350 Martin Truex Jr. +700 Kyle Busch +700 Chase Elliott +800 Joey Logano +800 Denny Hamlin +1000 Ryan Blaney +1200 William Byron +1400 Kevin Harvick +2000 Alex Bowman +2500 Tyler Reddick +2500 Brad Keselowski +3000 Aric Almirola +3000 Christopher Bell +3000 Austin Cindric +4000 A.J. Allmendinger +4000 Ross Chastain +4000 Kurt Busch +4000 Chase Briscoe +5000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5000 Austin Dillon +6000 Erik Jones +6000 Daniel Suarez +8000 Cole Custer +10000 Chris Buescher +10000 Bubba Wallace +20000 Justin Haley +20000 Harrison Burton +20000 Ty Dillon +50000 Michael McDowell +50000 Corey Lajoie +50000 B.J. McLeod +100000 Todd Gilliland +100000 Josh Bilicki +100000 Garrett Smithley +100000 Cody Ware +100000

