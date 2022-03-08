Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix

On Sunday, March 13th, the NASCAR Cup Series will run the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at the Phoenix Raceway. This is a one-mile track and will consist of 312 laps. Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s race with a time of 3:00:20. The race on Sunday will air on FOX and the green flag will start the race at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Heading into race week, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the race with +350 odds. He is followed by Truex Jr. (+700), Kyle Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+800) and Joey Logano (+800) who round out the top-five. The first three full-length races of the season have seen Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman claim checkered flags.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Kyle Larson
|+350
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+700
|Kyle Busch
|+700
|Chase Elliott
|+800
|Joey Logano
|+800
|Denny Hamlin
|+1000
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|William Byron
|+1400
|Kevin Harvick
|+2000
|Alex Bowman
|+2500
|Tyler Reddick
|+2500
|Brad Keselowski
|+3000
|Aric Almirola
|+3000
|Christopher Bell
|+3000
|Austin Cindric
|+4000
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+4000
|Ross Chastain
|+4000
|Kurt Busch
|+4000
|Chase Briscoe
|+5000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+5000
|Austin Dillon
|+6000
|Erik Jones
|+6000
|Daniel Suarez
|+8000
|Cole Custer
|+10000
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|Bubba Wallace
|+20000
|Justin Haley
|+20000
|Harrison Burton
|+20000
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|Michael McDowell
|+50000
|Corey Lajoie
|+50000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
