NASCAR schedule this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway

The Phoenix Raceway will play host to three NASCAR events between Friday, March 11th and Sunday, March 13th. On Friday, The ARCA Menards Series will continue with the General Tire 150. Saturday will feature the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the United Rentals 200. Sunday, race weekend culminated with the NASCAR Cup Series and the Ruoff Mortgage 500.

For the NASCAR Cup Series, the Ruoff Mortgage 500 will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the event with +350 odds. He is followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+700), Kyle Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+800) and Joey Logano (+800) round out the top-five drivers with the best odds. The odds for the rest of the field can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Xfinity Series will have the running of the United Rentals 200. The race will get started at 4:30 p.m. ET with the race airing on FS1. Ty Gibbs has the best odds to win the race with +300 odds. A.J. Allmendinger (+400), Noah Gragson (+450), Daniel Hemric (+500) and Justin Allgaier (+700) have the five best odds to win.

All times below are ET.

Friday, March 11th

4:00 p.m. ET— Practice/Qualifying, ARCA Menards Series

7:30 p.m. ET — General Tire 150, ARCA Menards Series — MRN

Saturday, March 12th

11:30 a.m. ET— Practice NASCAR Xfinity Series— FS1

Noon ET— Qualifying, NASCAR Xfinity Series— FS1

1:30 p.m. ET— Practice, NASCAR Cup Series— FS1

2:05 p.m. ET— Qualifying, NASCAR Cup Series— FS1

4:30 p.m. ET — United Rentals 200, NASCAR Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Sunday, March 13th

3:30 p.m. ET — Ruoff Mortgage 500, NASCAR Cup Series — FOX, Fox.com/live