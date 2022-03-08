How to watch WWE NXT Roadblock via live stream and what to watch on the March 8th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The Stand and Deliver pay-per-view during Wrestlemania weekend is less than one month away but we’ve stumbled into basically a mini-ppv with tonight’s special Roadblock episode for the developmental brand. It’s a curious decision to run some marquee matchups that we expected at the ppv right here, so we’ll see how this plays out and where they go moving forward.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, March 8th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Tonight’s show will be headlined by a triple threat match for the NXT Championship as Bron Breakker defends his title against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa. Ziggler beat Ciampa for a shot at the title a few weeks back but the former champ found a way to get himself into the match. Again, it’ll be interesting to see how they’ll have up their sleeves for the ppv with this match taking place tonight.

The NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line as Imperium defends against the Creed Brothers. These two teams have traded blows for a few months now and the Creeds earned this opportunity when winning the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic a few weeks back. Will we see a title change tonight? Or is this a precursor to something bigger in Dallas?

Also on the show, Grayson Waller will blow off his longstanding feud with L.A. Knight when the two meet in a last man standing match. On top of that, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes announced that he will defend his belt in a ladder match at Stand and Deliver. One would imagine that we’d start determining participants in the match during tonight’s show.