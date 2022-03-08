Pick against the spread, over/under for NC State-Clemson on Tuesday

The ACC Tournament gets started on Tuesday and both Clemson and NC State will look to do the impossible with five wins in five days with journey with a matchup pitting each other.

NC State Wolfpack vs Clemson Tigers (-5.5, 143)

Both teams have been solid on offense with Clemson 59th in the country in points scored on a per possession bases and while the NC State Wolfpack enter 107th in this category, they have averaged more points per possession in road and neutral court games than at home.

The Wolfpack will lean heavily on Dereon Seabron, who leads the with 17.3 points, eight rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game as a cog in an offense that ranks 11th among Division I teams in turnovers on a per possession basis.

Clemson’s 3-point shooting away from as they make 39.9% of their outside shots at home compared to 33.5% when away from home while NC State is the opposite, making 32.1% of their outside shots at home and 37.8% away from home.

The Tigers also have been unable to give themselves second chances on offense, ranking 235th among Division I teams in percentage of misses that result in an offensive rebound.

Though it has been a tough year for NC State, they head to New York having scored at least 74 points in four of their last five games and will stay hang with a Clemson bunch that has not been at their best away from the state of South Carolina.

The Play: NC State +5.5

