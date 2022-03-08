Full list of odds for 2022 ACC men’s basketball tournament

Duke is the heavy favorite to cut down the nets at the end of this week’s ACC Tournament, which begins Tuesday in the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.. But with a handful of teams firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and others looking to catch lightning in a bottle after an underwhelming regular season, this shouldn’t be a walkover for the Blue Devils.

Was Saturday’s humiliating loss to arch-rival North Carolina in Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game a good thing for Duke (-125)? We’ll see. There is no question that they have the most talented team in this field, and now with perhaps a fire lit under them following that recent defeat, maybe they meld that skill with motivation to romp their way to Coach K’s 16th ACC Tournament title.

Below the Dukies lie a quintet of teams that shouldn’t take anything for granted. North Carolina (+600), Virginia Tech (+1000), Wake Forest (+1000), Notre Dame (+1000) and Miami (+1400) are bubble teams — some more than others — and it would behoove them to not slip up early in the tourney.

The Tar Heels have resurrected their season after some early struggles and have won 11 of their past 13 games, highlighted by that never-to-be-forgotten triumph to spoil Coach K’s sendoff. Forward Armando Bacot is averaging 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game and has been outstanding during the team’s current five-game winning streak.

If you’re looking for a team to rise up from the mid-pack and make a run, maybe it is Wake Forest. Conference Player of the Year Alondes Williams is the league’s leader in assists and second in points. He is fully capable of carrying the Demon Deacons to their first wins since Randolph Childress and Tim Duncan went back-to-back in 1995 and 1996.

2022 ACC tournament odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Duke -125

North Carolina +600

Virginia Tech +1000

Wake Forest +1000

Notre Dame +1000

Miami FL +1400

Virginia +1700

Syracuse +6000

Florida State +6000

Clemson +9000

North Carolina State +10000

Louisville +12000

Georgia Tech +15000

Pittsburgh +20000

Boston College +25000

