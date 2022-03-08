List of teams with an automatic bid to the 2022 NIT Tournament

While winning the conference tournament and securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament is the goal of every team in March, sometimes the one-off format doesn’t go the way of the favorite and they are left without a bid to The Big Dance.

Fortunately as of 2017, the regular season champion of all 32 Division I conferences has the opportunity to still play in the postseason. The NIT is now owned directly by the NCAA, and offers an automatic bid to all teams that win the conference regular season crown.

Below we’ve listed the No. 1 seeds in conference tournaments that have been eliminated and will thus be offered a chance to play in the NIT. For teams where the regular season champion is absolutely assured a bid to the NCAA Tournament due to their record being easily worthy of an At-Large selection, we’ve notated that as well.

Automatic bids to 2022 NIT



Atlantic Sun: Jacksonville State

Missouri Valley: Northern Iowa

Sun Belt: Texas State

Horizon League: Cleveland State

Regular season conference champions

American: Houston

ACC: Duke/NCAA At-Large

America East: Vermont

Atlantic 10: Davidson

Big 12: Kansas/NCAA At-Large

Big East: Providence/NCAA At-Large

Big Sky: Montana State

Big South: Longwood to NCAA

Big Ten: Illinois/NCAA At-Large

Big West: Long Beach State

Conference USA: North Texas

CAA: Towson:

Ivy: Princeton

MAAC: Iona

MAC: Toledo

MEAC: Norfolk State

Mountain West: Boise State

Northeast: Bryant

Ohio Valley: Murray State to NCAA

Pac-12: Arizona/NCAA At-Large

Patriot: Colgate

SEC: Auburn/NCAA At-Large

Southern: Chattanooga to NCAA

Southland: Nicholls

Summit: South Dakota State

SWAC: Alcorn State

WAC: New Mexico State

WCC: Gonzaga/NCAA At-Large