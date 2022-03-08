List of teams with an automatic bid to the 2022 NIT Tournament

While winning the conference tournament and securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament is the goal of every team in March, sometimes the one-off format doesn’t go the way of the favorite and they are left without a bid to The Big Dance.
Fortunately as of 2017, the regular season champion of all 32 Division I conferences has the opportunity to still play in the postseason. The NIT is now owned directly by the NCAA, and offers an automatic bid to all teams that win the conference regular season crown.
Below we’ve listed the No. 1 seeds in conference tournaments that have been eliminated and will thus be offered a chance to play in the NIT. For teams where the regular season champion is absolutely assured a bid to the NCAA Tournament due to their record being easily worthy of an At-Large selection, we’ve notated that as well.
Automatic bids to 2022 NIT
Atlantic Sun: Jacksonville State
Missouri Valley: Northern Iowa
Sun Belt: Texas State
Horizon League: Cleveland State
Regular season conference champions
American: Houston
ACC: Duke/NCAA At-Large
America East: Vermont
Atlantic 10: Davidson
Big 12: Kansas/NCAA At-Large
Big East: Providence/NCAA At-Large
Big Sky: Montana State
Big South: Longwood to NCAA
Big Ten: Illinois/NCAA At-Large
Big West: Long Beach State
Conference USA: North Texas
CAA: Towson:
Ivy: Princeton
MAAC: Iona
MAC: Toledo
MEAC: Norfolk State
Mountain West: Boise State
Northeast: Bryant
Ohio Valley: Murray State to NCAA
Pac-12: Arizona/NCAA At-Large
Patriot: Colgate
SEC: Auburn/NCAA At-Large
Southern: Chattanooga to NCAA
Southland: Nicholls
Summit: South Dakota State
SWAC: Alcorn State
WAC: New Mexico State
WCC: Gonzaga/NCAA At-Large