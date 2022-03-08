Impact of Aaron Rodgers’ return to Packers on Super Bowl odds

The Green Bay Packers got some good news from QB Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday with his decision to rejoin the team long-term. Rodgers and the Packers reached an agreement on a four-year, $200 million contract extension with $153 million guaranteed, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. So A-Rod will be back to try and make it three straight MVP awards and then some. This has a major impact on the Super Bowl market heading into the 2022 NFL season. We’ve got a long way to go, but Rodgers’ return will help the Packers continue to be contenders for at least another season.

Let’s take a look at the Super Bowl, futures odds and MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for 2022:

Packers/Aaron Rodgers futures odds

Super Bowl winner: +900

NFC winner: +450

Division winner: -225

Aaron Rodgers MVP odds: +800

So things haven’t changed much in the futures market with the news, but here are some of the notable odds. The Packers are 9/1 to win the Super Bowl and those odds had Rodgers’ return baked in there. The anticipation was beginning to seem like Rodgers was going to be back in Green Bay for at least another season. The Packers had the best record in the NFL in 2021 and Rodgers won his fourth NFL MVP award. His relationship with head coach Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst improved vastly since the offseason.

The Packers were already heavy favorites to win the NFC North division given how weak the competition is there. With Rodgers back, that should go unchanged, though we could see movement that would make Green Bay an even heavier favorite to win another title.

The last time someone won three straight NFL MVP awards it was a Packers QB, Brett Favre back in 1995, 1996 and 1997. If anyone is capable of doing it again, it’s Rodgers. WR Davante Adams will likely be franchise tagged or get a contract extension. With Adams back for at least one more season, Rodgers is in a good position to have a similar performance. Who knows, maybe the Packers will actually add a second, legit receiving threat behind Adams for A-Rod. Even so, the Packers could bring back TE Robert Tonyan, who missed most of 2021 due to a torn ACL. There will also be other options in free agency, which is on the horizon.

While the Packers have let us down in the futures market for what seems like the past decade or so, they’ll have the roster to get back into the playoffs and compete for a title. Will this year be different from year’s past? That’s still to be seen. One thing is for sure, the Packers have one of the best QBs ever back for 2022 and can go about business as usual.

