Should the Packers trade QB Jordan Love? A look at best potential landing spots for 2022

The Green Bay Packers traded up to the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Utah State QB Jordan Love. That move was questionable at the time... and it hasn’t made much more sense in the years to come. While we’ve all been on the edge of our seats watching Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers wax and wane, Love has felt, at times, forgotten. Now, the dust settles, as Rodgers signed a four-year, $200M contract extension with the Packers to keep him there through the 2026 NFL season.

what will that mean for their 2020 first-round draft selection? Is now the time to trade Jordan Love, and if so, what might the Packers receive in return?

What’s Jordan Love’s value on the trade market?

Though the Packers can’t expect to recoup the full value of their investment, the number of quarterback-needy teams leading into the offseason could mean there’s a market for the 23-year old QB. This especially remains true amidst an underhyped quarterback class in this year’s draft. Love’s attempted just 62 pass attempts so far in his short career, completing those at a 58% clip for 422 passing yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs.

With Rodgers coming back next year, what is Love realistically worth on the market? If the Packers start listening to trade offers, it’s likely that he’s worth a third or fourth-round pick in 2022, and surely plenty of teams needing a QB would trade a pick for a guy like Love. Whether that would be worth it for the Packers or not is something that we’ll find out over time. If they can’t get a decent trade offer that’s worth it in their eyes, they may just opt to sit him as a backup behind Rodgers again for the 2022 season.

QB needy teams heading into 2022

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders