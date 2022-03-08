Should you bet on Aaron Rodgers to win 2022 NFL MVP at his current value?

Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay after he and the Packers agreed to a new deal. The new contract is reportedly a four-year, $200 million deal, keeping the veteran QB in green-and-gold until he’s at least 42 years old. Rodgers had been non-committal about his future with the Packers up until the deal was announced.

The contract makes Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history, at roughly $50 million per season over the next four years. He’s led the league in passer rating for the last two seasons straight, logging 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions through the 2021 regular season.

As of February 21, Rodgers’ odds to win MVP sat at +800, so we haven’t seen any line movement just yet stemming from the extension. He averaged an impressive 257.2 yards per game through the 16 contests he played in, completing 68.9 percent of his passes all season long. The Packers lost to the 49ers in last season’s Divisional Round playoff game, with a final score of 13-10 as Rodgers threw for 225 yards but couldn’t find the end zone in the air.

Odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aaron Rodgers MVP odds: +800

With the announcement, Rodgers is immediately back in MVP talks ahead of next season, with odds at +800 to win the honors according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s only outdone by Josh Allen (+700) and Patrick Mahomes (+750), coming in third place in the MVP race, although it’s obviously still early with plenty of time to go before the 2022-23 season starts.

If he wins, it would be his third straight MVP win, and his fifth overall, as he’s won it four times so far (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021). He’s the only four-time MVP winner in NFL history and will look to build on that to become the only five-time winner after next season if he can keep up his elite level of play.

