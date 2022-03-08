Kevin Owens, a current WWE superstar, challenged WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin to appear at Wrestlemania. WWE’s official Twitter account said that we would hear Austin’s response on Tuesday at Noon. In typical Stone Cold fashion, he responded with a video from his estate in Texas that can be found here.

Austin hasn’t wrestled in a match in 19 years although he has made some cameo appearances over the last decade to the enjoyment of lifelong fans everywhere. Austin is taking this appearance one step further and has already teased more than just their scheduled sit-down. Whether it turns into a match remains to be seen, but Austin has declared that he plans to “open one final can of whoop-ass” on the Saturday of Wrestlemania weekend.

For those wondering who ‘Stone Cold” is, he helped cement the popularity of the WWE and ushered in the famed ‘Attitude Era’. His most famous feud pitted him against the owner of the WWE, Vincent Kennedy McMahon. The battles that Austin and McMahon had still hold up even though they occurred nearly 25 years ago. Austin’s clash with authority and his saying what was on his mind created one of the most memorable personas in the history of the wrestling business.

Wrestlemania will be live from Austin’s home state of Texas which will add even more excitement to the atmosphere. Wrestlemania will stream live on Peacock on Saturday, April 2nd, and Sunday, April 3rd at 8 p.m. ET. When the glass shatters and Austin’s iconic music blares, all bets will likely be off helping to make night one of Wrestlemania must-watch for fans.