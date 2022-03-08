Survivor Season 42 premieres on Wednesday, March 9th

Survivor is back with 18 new castaways all competing in events to earn the $1 million prize and the esteemed title of ‘Sole Survivor’. This season will run from Wednesday, March 9th to the end of May, and it kicks off with a two-hour premiere that will likely be chalk full of action. The season premiere for Survivor 42 will air at 8:00 P.M. ET on CBS.

Survivor 42 will continue in Fiji which would be the tenth-consecutive season at this location. For those new to the show, Survivor starts out with 18 contestants living on a secluded island having to fend for themselves when it comes to food, water and shelter. While literally trying to survive the conditions, they also compete in challenges that could feature rewards from a day’s worth of bottled water, a steak dinner or the ever-important immunity from the next voting session.

Oh, forgot to mention, it is also a competition. The 18 contestants are split into tribes in these competitions and holding your team back or underperforming could have you up for elimination at the tribal meeting. Once enough contestants are eliminated, the two tribes merge and then challenges are competed on the individual level and it is quite literally survival of the fittest.

The exciting action for the 42nd running of the show kicks off on Wednesday where we will meet the contestants and likely see an elimination or two to set the tone for the new season. With the constraints of the pandemic, the contestants for Survivor 42 have no idea about the new twists that were introduced in Survivor 41 so it will be exciting to see them unearth the mystery in tandem with the audience.