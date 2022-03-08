Broncos, Seahawks come to terms on Russell Wilson trade, per report

Official trade terms: Ian Rapoport reported the full deal. The Seahawks receive a barrage of draft picks along with Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and surprisingly, former first-round TE Noah Fant.

The full deal:#Broncos get: Russell Wilson and a fourth-rounder.#Seahawks get: 2 first-rounders and 2 second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

UPDATE: Shelby Harris will be also heading to the Seattle in the trade, along with Lock and multiple draft picks, per Schefter.

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a deal Tuesday involving star quarterback Russell Wilson, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval, who has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that quarterback Drew Lock is one of the players heading to Seattle in this blockbuster trade.

Schefter adds that Denver trading for Wilson had nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers going back to Green Bay. Broncos general manager George Paton initiated trade talks with the Seahawks about Wilson a couple of weeks ago.

If Wilson decides to waive his NTC, he will be in Denver for the next two years. The Broncos came into the offseason with the third-best odds to win the AFC West, but one has to think that now changes with Wilson in the fold.

Last season, Wilson missed a few games due to a hand injury, but still completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The nine-time Pro Bowl and one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback leaves Seattle with 37,059 passing yards, 292 touchdowns, and 87 interceptions.