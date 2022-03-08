 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Russell Wilson trade to Denver made Twitter a fun place to be: Some of Twitter’s best reactions to the news

Russell Wilson is headed to Denver. We’ve collected some of Twitter’s best reactions to the news.

By kate.magdziuk Updated
Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The wheels of the NFL never stop turning, but not many people saw the franchise quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks being traded on Tuesday as Russell Wilson is off to join the Denver Broncos.

When the surprises hit is when #NFLTwitter and #WeirdTwitter combine to get the best of these jokes off. Because no major sports transaction is official until you’ve seen two or three well-crafted jokes with a gif.

We’ve got a few of them below and will keep adding the best ones we see, but this came out of nowhere.

The Broncos seem happy.

You’ll never know if you don’t ask.

Sorry, Derek.

Sorry, Mr. Metcalf.

DK’s own Emerson got in on the fun here

The spotlight can’t always be on you, Aaron.

Mistakes might have been made by former Broncos coach and new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels

And as the league tries to find out the details Adam Schefter was on ESPN and his phone in real time!

