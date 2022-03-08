Russell Wilson trade to Denver made Twitter a fun place to be: Some of Twitter’s best reactions to the news

The wheels of the NFL never stop turning, but not many people saw the franchise quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks being traded on Tuesday as Russell Wilson is off to join the Denver Broncos.

When the surprises hit is when #NFLTwitter and #WeirdTwitter combine to get the best of these jokes off. Because no major sports transaction is official until you’ve seen two or three well-crafted jokes with a gif.

We’ve got a few of them below and will keep adding the best ones we see, but this came out of nowhere.

The Broncos seem happy.

You’ll never know if you don’t ask.

Hearing from sources that Washington has already reached out to the Broncos in hopes of acquiring Russell Wilson — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 8, 2022

Sorry, Derek.

Derek Carr knowing he has to go against Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert twice a year pic.twitter.com/MJP9au2vxf — Kofie (@Kofie) March 8, 2022

Sorry, Mr. Metcalf.

Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf after the trade got announced pic.twitter.com/R9tsOlZJ1r — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 8, 2022

DK’s own Emerson got in on the fun here

EXCLUSIVE: i have obtained video of dk metcalf looking for pete carroll following the russell wilson tradepic.twitter.com/Ye0fKsfcK9 — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) March 8, 2022

The spotlight can’t always be on you, Aaron.

Aaron Rodgers: Finally a full day all about me



Russell Wilson: pic.twitter.com/4xmQ7ZNXoE — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 8, 2022

Mistakes might have been made by former Broncos coach and new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels left Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft to face Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert 6 times a year. #Patriots #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/YwShKWlY4Y — Brandon Cook (@brandon_cook95) March 8, 2022

And as the league tries to find out the details Adam Schefter was on ESPN and his phone in real time!