Impact of Russell Wilson trade to Denver on Broncos Super Bowl odds in 2022

The Denver Broncos took a major step in competing for the AFC this upcoming season with the acquisition of nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday. With Wilson now in the fold for the next two years, the Broncos will now be one of the teams to watch in the AFC West, but also the NFL.

The Broncos had the third-best odds (+450) to win the AFC West heading into this month, but that has now changed after this blockbuster trade. Let’s take a look at the Super Bowl, futures odds and MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for 2022:

Denver Broncos futures odds

Super Bowl winner: +1200

AFC winner: +750

Division winner: +250

Russell Wilson MVP odds: TBD

Prior to the Wilson trade, the Broncos’ odds to win the AFC West sat at +450 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while their odds to the Super Bowl in 2023 were at +1800. The Broncos are now sitting in a great spot as their odds to win the division are now sitting at +250, while their odds to win next season’s Super Bowl is at +1200. Denver has the pieces on both sides of the ball to make some noise this upcoming season, especially with Wilson now under center.

If you look at the Broncos’ play this past season, they finished with a record of 7-10, but could’ve easily made the playoffs if things didn’t go south in the second half of the year. Now Denver has a legit star at quarterback, who will be playing behind a solid offensive line and has playmakers at the skills position to do some damage. The only question remains is can they finally dethrone the Chiefs as AFC West champs, which hasn’t been done since the 2015 season.

