Impact of Russell Wilson trade to Denver on Seahawks Super Bowl odds in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks seem to be committing to at least a partial rebuild as they traded away veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In return, Seattle gets quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive tackle Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-rounder. It remains to be seen if the Seahawks will commit to a year of Lock or if the cap space opening from the departure of Wilson will have them pursue a quarterback in free agency or in the NFL Draft.

Let’s take a look at the Super Bowl, futures odds and MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for 2022:

Seattle Seahawks futures odds

Super Bowl winner: +8000

NFC winner: +2500

Division winner: +700

The Seahawks weren’t exactly expected to contend in the division this season, but now they certainly aren’t. They already were last in the division to win the NFC West, the gap between them and the third-place team just got much larger. Following the trade of Wilson, it was reported that the Seahawks would also listen to offers on wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The more they sell, the more likely the towel is being thrown in this year and they are converting to a full-on rebuild with eyes to the future.

Prior to the Wilson trade, the Broncos’ odds to win the AFC West sat at +450 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while their odds to the Super Bowl in 2023 were at +1800. The Seahawks’ pre-trade odds to win the NFC West were at +550, while their Super Bowl odds were at +3500.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.