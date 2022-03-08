Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2022 The Players Championship

The biggest prize on the PGA Tour ever is on offer, as $20 million is on the line with $3.6 million to the winner at the 2022 The Players Championship starting Thursday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Along with the money, the winner of this event gets a five-year PGA Tour exemption, is exempt into all four majors for the next three years, and plenty of other goodies and perks. If you’re going to win a Tour event, this is the one to do it.

Justin Thomas (+1000) and Jon Rahm (+1000) are the co-favorites sharing the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Rory McIlroy (+1600) and Collin Morikawa (+1600) closely behind at +1600 in what is the deepest field of the year outside of the majors. 144 players will tee off on Thursday, with the Top 65 and ties making the cut to play the weekend and score some cash.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 12-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event, including the following featured groups on Thursday:

Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 The Players Championship on Thursday, March 10th from TPC Sawgrass: