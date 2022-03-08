Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2022 The Players Championship

The biggest prize on the PGA Tour ever is on offer, as $20 million is on the line with $3.6 million to the winner at the 2022 The Players Championship starting Thursday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Along with the money, the winner of this event gets a five-year PGA Tour exemption, is exempt into all four majors for the next three years, and plenty of other goodies and perks. If you’re going to win a Tour event, this is the one to do it.
Justin Thomas (+1000) and Jon Rahm (+1000) are the co-favorites sharing the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Rory McIlroy (+1600) and Collin Morikawa (+1600) closely behind at +1600 in what is the deepest field of the year outside of the majors. 144 players will tee off on Thursday, with the Top 65 and ties making the cut to play the weekend and score some cash.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 12-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event, including the following featured groups on Thursday:
Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas
Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 The Players Championship on Thursday, March 10th from TPC Sawgrass:
2022 The Players Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time
|Tee
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Time
|Tee
|Player
|Player
|Player
|6:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Adam Schenk
|Kramer Hickok
|Lee Hodges
|6:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Harman
|Russell Knox
|Beau Hossler
|6:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Charley Hoffman
|Harold Varner III
|Will Zalatoris
|6:56 AM
|Tee #10
|Kyle Stanley
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Wyndham Clark
|7:07 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Streelman
|Maverick McNealy
|Roger Sloan
|7:07 AM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Wise
|Doc Redman
|Mito Pereira
|7:18 AM
|Tee #1
|Sungjae Im
|Martin Laird
|Richy Werenski
|7:18 AM
|Tee #10
|Tony Finau
|Patrick Reed
|Webb Simpson
|7:29 AM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Champ
|Matt Jones
|Francesco Molinari
|7:29 AM
|Tee #10
|Sergio Garcia
|Adam Scott
|Louis Oosthuizen
|7:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Garrick Higgo
|Ryan Palmer
|7:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Joaquin Niemann
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Cameron Smith
|7:51 AM
|Tee #1
|K.H. Lee
|Adam Long
|Kevin Tway
|7:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Viktor Hovland
|Patrick Cantlay
|Jon Rahm
|8:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Dylan Frittelli
|Jimmy Walker
|8:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Sam Burns
|Abraham Ancer
|Paul Casey
|8:13 AM
|Tee #1
|Joel Dahmen
|Brian Gay
|Corey Conners
|8:13 AM
|Tee #10
|Tom Hoge
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Brandt Snedeker
|8:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Lanto Griffin
|Gary Woodland
|Keith Mitchell
|8:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Glover
|Shane Lowry
|Matthew Wolff
|8:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Ian Poulter
|Pat Perez
|Jhonattan Vegas
|8:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Peter Malnati
|Alex Noren
|Anirban Lahiri
|8:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Henrik Norlander
|Hank Lebioda
|Taylor Pendrith
|8:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Nick Watney
|Hayden Buckley
|11:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Stuard
|Harry Higgs
|Brandon Hagy
|11:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Chris Kirk
|Lee Westwood
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|12:01 PM
|Tee #1
|Keegan Bradley
|Andrew Putnam
|Cameron Young
|12:01 PM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Tringale
|Sam Ryder
|Matt Wallace
|12:12 PM
|Tee #1
|Russell Henley
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Thomas Pieters
|12:12 PM
|Tee #10
|James Hahn
|Chesson Hadley
|J.J. Spaun
|12:23 PM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Brehm
|Kevin Kisner
|Jason Day
|12:23 PM
|Tee #10
|Hudson Swafford
|Talor Gooch
|Jason Kokrak
|12:34 PM
|Tee #1
|Jordan Spieth
|Daniel Berger
|Dustin Johnson
|12:34 PM
|Tee #10
|Cam Davis
|Branden Grace
|Carlos Ortiz
|12:45 PM
|Tee #1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Brooks Koepka
|Xander Schauffele
|12:45 PM
|Tee #10
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Bubba Watson
|12:56 PM
|Tee #1
|Rory McIlroy
|Collin Morikawa
|Justin Thomas
|12:56 PM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Herbert
|Brendon Todd
|Chez Reavie
|1:07 PM
|Tee #1
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Justin Rose
|1:07 PM
|Tee #10
|Stewart Cink
|C.T. Pan
|Patton Kizzire
|1:18 PM
|Tee #1
|Marc Leishman
|J.T. Poston
|Zach Johnson
|1:18 PM
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Seamus Power
|Taylor Moore
|1:29 PM
|Tee #1
|Si Woo Kim
|Matt Kuchar
|Henrik Stenson
|1:29 PM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Adam Hadwin
|Danny Lee
|1:40 PM
|Tee #1
|Charl Schwartzel
|Denny McCarthy
|Tyler McCumber
|1:40 PM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Scott Stallings
|Doug Ghim
|1:51 PM
|Tee #1
|Brendan Steele
|Emiliano Grillo
|Matthew NeSmith
|1:51 PM
|Tee #10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Stephan Jaeger
|Sahith Theegala