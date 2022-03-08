How have Russell Wilson’s MVP odds moved since Seahawks, Broncos agreed to trade?

The Denver Broncos made a blockbuster trade on Tuesday afternoon as they acquired star quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. With this move, the Broncos are in the conversion to win the AFC West and could be a sleeper win Super Bowl 57.

Wilson could also end up winning the 2022 MVP, especially if he can get the Broncos into the playoffs and winning the division. As of February 21, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback had longer shot odds to win the league MVP at +2500. However, those odds have changed with this move to a new conference. Below we’ll take a look at Wilson’s current MVP odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Russell Wilson MVP odds: +1200

Wilson is now tied with Joe Burrow for the fifth-best odds to win MVP next season. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback is walking into a situation in Denver, where he has a second-year running back in Javonte Williams and loaded wide receiver room (Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and K.J. Hamler). Last season, we saw this same Broncos’ team go 7-10 with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock under center.

When you add Wilson into the equation and the Broncos getting a fourth-place schedule, they should be able to add at least four more wins to last season’s total. The star signal caller will have to go through the gauntlet known as the AFC West, but if he can make it through that with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then he’ll have a strong case to win MVP.

