Titans sign Harold Landry to five-year extension worth $87.5 million

The Tennessee Titans chose not to use their franchise tag on outside linebacker Harold Landry. It didn’t take long for their plans to be made apparent as they inked Landry to a shiny new five-year contract extension, per Tom Pelissero. The extension is worth $87.5 million with $52.5 million being guaranteed. This new deal will have Landry under contract with the Titans until 2026.

Landry was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Titans. The Boston College product is coming off the best season of his young career. He played in 17 games and totaled 12 sacks, 74 combined tackles and he forced one fumble. Landry made his first Pro Bowl in 2021. His 12 sacks led the team and his 75 combined tackles were tied for second-most on the team. Landry is an impact player and you can build a defense around him. The Titans have found their defensive anchor for the foreseeable future.