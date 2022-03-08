WATCH: Tips on How to Bet College Basketball for Beginners

Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Tips on How to Bet College Basketball for Beginners

Betting on college basketball doesn’t get as much action as NBA or NFL games, but the handle has grown steadily over the years.

Professional bettor and college basketball betting expert Kenny White joins Everything Guide to Sports Betting author Josh Appelbaum and VSiN host Patrick Meagher to give betting strategies for when and how to make money betting on college hoops.

The time of season makes a difference where teams are trying harder and the sportsbooks have better lines available.

March Madness is just one aspect of the whole season and Kenny points out what types of situations and seasonality works in your favor.