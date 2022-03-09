How to watch the 2022 Mountain West Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Mountain West Tournament will be held March 9-12 from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Boise State enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. San Diego State is the defending champ of this event as they defeated Utah State in last season’s title game in a matchup between the top two seeds.

The MWC Tournament will be broadcast on either the Mountain West Network, which is online only, or on cable’s CBS Sports Network, with the final scheduled for March 12 on regular CBS.

You can also live stream all CBSSN games via the CBS Sports app with a cable or streaming service login, or at CBSSports.com. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: #9 New Mexico vs. #8 Nevada, 2:00 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network

Game 2: #10 Air Force vs. #7 Utah State, 4:30 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network

Game 3: #11 San Jose State vs. #6 Fresno State, 7:00 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network

Thursday, March 10

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. #1 Boise State, 3:00 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Game 5: #5 UNLV vs. #4 Wyoming, 5:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. #2 Colorado State, 9:00 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. #3 San Diego State, 11:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 12:00 a.m.ET, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 6:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Odds to win Mountain West Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

San Diego State +310

Colorado State +310

Boise State +320

Wyoming +600

UNLV +700

Utah State +1100

Fresno State +1500

Nevada +6000

New Mexico +8000

San Jose State +40000

Air Force +40000

