How to watch the 2022 Mountain West Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Mountain West Tournament will be held March 9-12 from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Boise State enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. San Diego State is the defending champ of this event as they defeated Utah State in last season’s title game in a matchup between the top two seeds.
The MWC Tournament will be broadcast on either the Mountain West Network, which is online only, or on cable’s CBS Sports Network, with the final scheduled for March 12 on regular CBS.
You can also live stream all CBSSN games via the CBS Sports app with a cable or streaming service login, or at CBSSports.com. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 Mountain West Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream
Wednesday, March 9
Game 1: #9 New Mexico vs. #8 Nevada, 2:00 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network
Game 2: #10 Air Force vs. #7 Utah State, 4:30 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network
Game 3: #11 San Jose State vs. #6 Fresno State, 7:00 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network
Thursday, March 10
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. #1 Boise State, 3:00 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Game 5: #5 UNLV vs. #4 Wyoming, 5:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. #2 Colorado State, 9:00 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. #3 San Diego State, 11:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Friday, March 11
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 12:00 a.m.ET, CBS Sports Network
Saturday, March 12 Final
Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 6:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Odds to win Mountain West Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
San Diego State +310
Colorado State +310
Boise State +320
Wyoming +600
UNLV +700
Utah State +1100
Fresno State +1500
Nevada +6000
New Mexico +8000
San Jose State +40000
Air Force +40000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.