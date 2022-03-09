2022 Atlantic 10 Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

The college basketball season is heating up with conference play and that means that the conference tournaments will be right around the corner. Before we get fully into March Madness, we will see the Atlantic 10 conference tournament take place between March 9th and 13th from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

In 2021, St. Bonaventure came away with a 74-65 victory over the VCU Rams to advance to the NCAA tournament. Over the last six tournaments, the Atlantic 10 has seen a different school hoist their conference championship taking into account that the tournament was canceled in 2020. There isn’t one team that has pulled away from the pack in the regular season so far so the Atlantic 10 tournament should be a lot of unpredictable fun.

After posting a 15-3 record in conference, Davidson enters as the top seed of the tournament and is the odds-on favorite to cut down the nets in Washington D.C.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Atlantic 10 Tournament.

When is the Atlantic 10 Tournament?

The Atlantic 10 tournament is currently scheduled for March 9-13. The tournament final is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Where is the Atlantic 10 Tournament?

The 2022 Atlantic 10 Tournament will take place in Washington D.C. at the Capital One Arena between March 9th and 13th. This will be the last tournament at the Capital One Arena for at least two years as in 2023 and 2024 the Atlantic 10 conference tournament will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

How can I watch the Atlantic 10 Tournament?

The entire Atlantic 10 Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 13 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Dayton +300

Davidson +330

St. Bonaventure +450

VCU +450

Saint Louis +650

Richmond +750

George Mason +1800

Rhode Island +8000

Fordham +14000

Massachusetts +15000

La Salle +25000

Duquesne +30000

George Washington +30000

Saint Joseph’s +30000