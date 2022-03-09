2022 Big East Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

March Madness is coming and it is shaping up to be as chaotic and fun as ever. This year’s Big East Championship will once again take place at Madison Square Garden from March 9th to March 12th, and packed stands all day and night should be easy to come by.

After Villanova had won three conference tournaments in a row from 2017-2019, Georgetown came away with a blowout 73-48 victory over Creighton to win their first conference tournament since 2007. Providence and Villanova look like the two teams to beat, but we have seen that fortune doesn’t always favor the favored in the Big East Tournament.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Big East Tournament.

When is the Big East Tournament?

The Big East Tournament is currently scheduled for March 9-12. The tournament final is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 12th.

Where is the Big East Tournament?

The Big East Tournament will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, as is tradition.

How can I watch the Big East Tournament?

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through FoxSports.com with a cable login that has access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

What are the odds to win the Big East Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Villanova +150

UConn +330

Providence +500

Marquette +800

Xavier +1400

Creighton +1400

Seton Hall +1600

St. John’s +2200

Butler +5000

DePaul +8000

Georgetown +30000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.