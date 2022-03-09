2022 Big Sky Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

March Madness is looming in the distance, but before we get to it, we will have the conference tournaments. The Big Sky Tournament will take place from March 9th to March 12th with games being streamed on ESPN+. The Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho will play host to the tournament for the second straight year.

In 2021, Eastern Washington finally got their conference tournament win with a 65-55 victory over Montana State. They had been to the previous two conference tournament finals but hadn’t been able to get the win that mattered. The conference tournament was canceled in 2020 with the pandemic

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Big Sky Tournament.

When is the Big Sky Tournament?

The Big Sky tournament is currently scheduled for March 9-12. The tournament final is set for 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 12th.

Where is the Big Sky Tournament?

The 2022 Big Sky Tournament will take place from March 9th to 12th at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

How can I watch the Big Sky Tournament?

The entire Big Sky Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the Big Sky Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Montana State +200

Southern Utah +300

Weber State +400

Northern Colorado +600

Montana +1000

Eastern Washington +1000

Portland State +2500

Sacramento State +10000

Idaho +20000

Northern Arizona +25000

Idaho State +25000