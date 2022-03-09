2022 Big Ten Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

March Madness usually refers to the NCAA Tournament, but really it includes the various conference tournaments as well, and one of the best always comes from the Big Ten. This year’s B1G conference championship will take place from March 9th to 13th from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The tournament will air across the Big Ten Network, CBS and Paramount+.

Prior to 2021, a team from Michigan had won the Big Ten tournament four years in a row. Last season, Illinois topped Ohio State in a 91-88 overtime win for their first Big Ten conference tournament win since 2005. The Big Ten has consistently had at least five teams ranked in the top-25 all season, so the conference tournament should be a lot of fun.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Big Ten Tournament.

When is the Big Ten Tournament?

The Big Ten tournament is currently scheduled for March 9-13. The tournament final is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS and Paramount+.

Where is the Big Ten Tournament?

The 2022 Big Ten Tournament will take place from March 9th-13th from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

How can I watch the Big Ten Tournament?

The entire Big Ten Tournament will be broadcast on BTN/Fox Sports App platforms, with the final scheduled for March 13 on CBS/Paramount+. You can also live stream all games via the Fox Sports app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win Big Ten Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Purdue +185

Illinois +380

Iowa +400

Wisconsin +800

Ohio State +1200

Michigan +1200

Rutgers +1500

Indiana +2500

Michigan State +2500

Maryland +10000

Northwestern +15000

Penn State +20000

Nebraska +40000

Minnesota +50000

