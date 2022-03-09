2022 MEAC Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

The MEAC Tournament returns in 2022 to its traditional home of The Scope in Norfolk, Virginia, where eight teams will vie for the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. It’s likely the winner of this event will have to head to Dayton for the First Four, but this HBCU conference has had success in advancing from there to the main draw of March Madness before.

Last season, Norfolk State won their first conference tournament championship since 2012. Over the past few years, NC Central has won the tournament the most. LeVelle Moton has been great in his time there. Norfolk State is currently first in the MEAC with an 12-2 record while Howard will be the two-seed.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 MEAC Tournament.

When is the MEAC Tournament?

The MEAC tournament is currently scheduled for March 9-12. The tournament final is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Where is the MEAC Tournament?

The MEAC tournament will be played Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

How can I watch the MEAC Tournament?

The entire MEAC Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 9-12 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the MEAC Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Norfolk State: -250

Howard: +500

North Carolina Central: +1200

Morgan State: +1500

Coppin State: +2000

UMES: +2500

South Carolina State: +2500

Delaware State: +30000