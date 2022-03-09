2022 Mountain West Conference Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

Before we get to the NCAA Tournament, March Madness will begin with conference tournaments across the country. The 2022 Mountain West Conference Tournament will take place from March 9th to 12th from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 2021, San Diego State won the tournament 68-57 over Utah State. These two teams have been in the finals in each of the last three tournaments. This season, we may see some new faces rising to the top of the tournament. Of course, anything can happen, but Wyoming, Boise State and Colorado State all look like they are the favorites for the tournament.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Mountain West Conference Tournament.

When is the Mountain West Conference Tournament?

The Mountain West Conference tournament is currently scheduled for March 9-12. The tournament final is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

Where is the Mountain West Conference Tournament?

The Mountain West Conference Tournament will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 9th to 12th.

How can I watch the Mountain West Conference Tournament?

The entire Mountain West Conference Tournament will be broadcast on either the Mountain West Network, which is online only, or on CBS Sports Network, with the final scheduled for March 12 on CBS.

You can also live stream all CBSSN games via the CBS Sports app with a cable or streaming service login, or at CBSSports.com. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the Mountain West Conference Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Boise State +280

San Diego State +330

Colorado State +360

Wyoming +600

UNLV +700

Utah State +1100

Fresno State +1300

Nevada +6000

New Mexico +20000

San Jose State +50000

Air Force +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.