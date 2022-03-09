2022 Pac-12 Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

March Madness and the NCAA tournament are starting to appear as the light at the end of the college basketball tunnel, but first we have conference tournaments to finish. The Pac-12 Tournament will take place from March 9th to March 12th from the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will air across the Pac-12 Network, FOX and FS1 with the championship being played on Saturday, March 12th at 6:00 p.m. PT.

In 2021, Oregon State was able to outlast Colorado, 70-68 to capture their first tournament win. The last three champions, taking into consideration that the 2020 tourney was canceled due to COVID-19, were Oregon State, Oregon and Arizona. So far this season, it seems that Arizona, Oregon, USC and UCLA will be the frontrunners for the tournament, but as we know, anything can happen in March.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament.

When is the Pac-12 Tournament?

The Pac-12 tournament is currently scheduled for March 9-12. The tournament final is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Where is the Pac-12 Tournament?

The 2022 Pac-12 tournament will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 9th to 12th. The championship will be on Saturday, March 12th at 6:00 p.m. PT, and it will air on Fox.

How can I watch the Pac-12 Tournament?

The entire Pac-12 Tournament will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network and Fox platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on Fox. You can also live stream all Pac-12 games via the Pac-12 Now app with a cable or streaming service login.

If you don’t have a cable login to access the Pac-12, you are like most of America. But you can get a free trial from FuboTV or Sling TV to stream it if you choose, and for the FS1 and Fox games your cable provider should offer you a login for FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds to win the Pac-12 Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Arizona -120

UCLA +160

USC +1000

Oregon +1500

Washington State +3000

Colorado +4000

Arizona State +5000

Washington +20000

Stanford +20000

Utah +25000

Oregon State +50000

Cal +50000