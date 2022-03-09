2022 SEC Conference Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

March Madness is getting closer and it starts with the conference tournaments around the country. The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida from March 9th to 13th. The championship is scheduled for Sunday, March 13th at 1:00 p.m. ET

In 2021 Alabama came away with the one-point victory over LSU, and I promise that I’m not talking about football. That was Alabama’s first conference tournament championship since 1991. This year, Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee are all looking like the favorites for the tournament, but as we know, anything can happen in these tournaments.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament.

When is the SEC Tournament?

The SEC tournament is currently scheduled for March 9-13. The tournament final is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 13th.

Where is the SEC Tournament?

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. If you are used to the event being in the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, not to worry it is scheduled to return there in 2023.

How can I watch the SEC Tournament?

The entire SEC Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 13 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win SEC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook?



Kentucky +190

Auburn +260

Tennessee +330

Arkansas +750

LSU +1000

Alabama +1500

Florida +4000

Mississippi State +5000

Texas A&M +7000

South Carolina +10000

Vanderbilt +25000

Ole Miss +50000

Missouri +50000

Georgia +50000