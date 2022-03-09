2022 SWAC Conference Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

The winner of this season’s SWAC Conference Tournament will advance to the big dance and could potentially land a spot in the First Four. The conference’s representative will be determined during the SWAC Tournament, which is scheduled for March 9-12.

The Texas Southern Tigers are the defending champs of the SWAC Tournament as they knocked off last year’s top-seeded Prairie View A&M Panthers in the title game. Texas Southern knocked off Mount St. Mary’s in a First Four matchup before being knocked off by the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 SWAC Conference Tournament.

When is the SWAC Tournament?

The SWAC Tournament is currently scheduled for March 9-12. The tournament final is set for March 12 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Where is the SWAC Tournament?

The SWAC Championship will take place at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on the campus of the University of Alabama Birmingham.

How can I watch the SWAC Tournament?

The entire SWAC Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the SWAC Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Texas Southern +190

Southern +250

Alcorn State +450

Prairie View A&M +1000

Jackson State +1000

Florida A&M +1200

Grambling +2000

Alabama A&< +2000