2022 Southland Conference Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

The Southland Conference will have just one team advance to the field of 68, and a spot in the big dance all comes down to the conference tournament. The Southland Conference Tournament will be held March 9-12, and there’s a chance the winner will become a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The two highest seeds advanced to the conference tournament championship last season, and the No. 2 seed Abilene Christian knocked off the top-seeded Nicholls State Colonels. Abilene Christian went on to pull off a first-round upset in the NCAA Tournament over the Texas Longhorns.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Southland Conference Tournament.

When is the Southland Conference Tournament?

The Southland Conference tournament is currently scheduled for March 9-12. The tournament final is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 12th.

Where is the Southland Conference Tournament?

All games in the Southland Conference Tournament will take place at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.

How can I watch the Southland Conference Tournament?

The entire Southland Conference Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via ESPN+ with a login separate from your cable or streaming service, except for the final. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the Southland Conference Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Nicholls +100

New Orleans +400

Southeastern Louisiana +450

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi +500

McNeese +2000

Houston Baptist +4000

Northwestern State +5000

Incarnate Word +20000