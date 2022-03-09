How to watch the 2022 Atlantic 10 Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Atlantic 10 Tournament will be held March 9-13 from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Davidson enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. St. Bonaventure won this tournament last season by knocking off VCU in the title game. The Bonnies advanced to March Madness as a No. 9 seed and lost to the LSU Tigers in the first round.
If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.
2022 Atlantic 10 Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream
Wednesday, March 9
Game 1: No. 13 seed Saint Joseph’s vs. No. 12 seed La Salle, 1:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 14 seed Duquesne vs. No. 11 seed Rhode Island, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Thursday, March 10
Game 3: No. 9 seed Fordham vs. No. 8 seed George Mason, 12:00 p.m., USA Network
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 seed St. Louis, 2:30 p.m., USA Network
Game 5: No. 10 seed UMass vs. No. 7 seed George Washington, 6:00 p.m., USA Network
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 seed Richmond, 8:30 p.m., USA Network
Friday, March 11
Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 seed Davidson, 12:00 p.m., USA Network
Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 4 seed St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m., USA Network
Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 seed Dayton, 6:00 p.m., USA Network
Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 seed VCU, 8:30 p.m., USA Network
Saturday, March 12
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m., CBSSN
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Sunday, March 13 Final
Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Odds to win Atlantic 10 Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
Dayton +300
Davidson +330
St. Bonaventure +450
VCU +450
Saint Louis +650
Richmond +750
George Mason +1800
Rhode Island +8000
Fordham +14000
Massachusetts +15000
La Salle +25000
Duquesne +30000
George Washington +30000
Saint Joseph’s +30000