How to watch the 2022 Atlantic 10 Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Atlantic 10 Tournament will be held March 9-13 from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Davidson enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. St. Bonaventure won this tournament last season by knocking off VCU in the title game. The Bonnies advanced to March Madness as a No. 9 seed and lost to the LSU Tigers in the first round.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 Atlantic 10 Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 13 seed Saint Joseph’s vs. No. 12 seed La Salle, 1:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 14 seed Duquesne vs. No. 11 seed Rhode Island, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 9 seed Fordham vs. No. 8 seed George Mason, 12:00 p.m., USA Network

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 seed St. Louis, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

Game 5: No. 10 seed UMass vs. No. 7 seed George Washington, 6:00 p.m., USA Network

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 seed Richmond, 8:30 p.m., USA Network

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 seed Davidson, 12:00 p.m., USA Network

Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 4 seed St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 seed Dayton, 6:00 p.m., USA Network

Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 seed VCU, 8:30 p.m., USA Network

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m., CBSSN

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Sunday, March 13 Final

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Odds to win Atlantic 10 Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Dayton +300

Davidson +330

St. Bonaventure +450

VCU +450

Saint Louis +650

Richmond +750

George Mason +1800

Rhode Island +8000

Fordham +14000

Massachusetts +15000

La Salle +25000

Duquesne +30000

George Washington +30000

Saint Joseph’s +30000