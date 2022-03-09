How to watch the 2022 Big 12 Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Big 12 Conference Tournament will run from March 9-12 from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas Jayhawks enter as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the tourney will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Texas Longhorns won last year’s Big 12 Conference Tournament, defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the final, 91-86.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

Oklahoma State is ineligible due to NCAA violations

2022 Big 12 Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 8 Kansas State Wildcats, 7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 10

Game 2: No. 5 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 4 Texas Longhorns, 12:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks, 3:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 2 Baylor Bears, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 7:00 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6:00 p.m.