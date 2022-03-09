 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the 2022 Big Sky Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Big Sky Tournament begins on March 9. We go over the TV and live stream options for the event until the NCAA bid is given on March 12.

By Erik Buchinger

NCAA Basketball: Southern Utah at Bowling Green Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Sky Tournament will be held March 9-12 from Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Montana State enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Eastern Washington won this event least season as the No. 2 seed as they took down the No. 5 seed Montana State in the conference title game.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 Big Sky Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 Sacramento State vs. No. 8 Idaho, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 10 Idaho State vs. No. 7 Portland State, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 3: No. 11 Northern Arizona vs. No. 6 Montana, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Montana State, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 5: No. 5 Eastern Washington vs. No. 4 Weber State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Southern Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Northern Colorado, 11:00, ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 11:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 9:00 p.m., ESPNU

