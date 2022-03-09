How to watch the 2022 Big Sky Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Big Sky Tournament will be held March 9-12 from Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Montana State enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Eastern Washington won this event least season as the No. 2 seed as they took down the No. 5 seed Montana State in the conference title game.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 Big Sky Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 Sacramento State vs. No. 8 Idaho, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Idaho State vs. No. 7 Portland State, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 3: No. 11 Northern Arizona vs. No. 6 Montana, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Montana State, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: No. 5 Eastern Washington vs. No. 4 Weber State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Southern Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Northern Colorado, 11:00, ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 11:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 9:00 p.m., ESPNU