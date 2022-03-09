How to watch the 2022 Big East Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Big East Tournament will take place March 9-12 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Providence enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Last season the Georgetown Hoyas finished a run through the conference tournament as the No. 8 seed and crushed the Creighton Bluejays 73-58 in the title game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through FoxSports.com. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

2022 Big East Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 seed Butler vs. No. 8 seed Xavier, 4:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Game 2: No. 10 seed DePaul vs. No. 7 seed St. John’s, 7:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Game 3: No. 11 seed Georgetown vs. No. 6 seed Seton Hall, 9:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Thursday, March 10

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 seed Providence, 12:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Game 5: No. 5 seed Marquette vs. No. 4 seed Creighton, 2:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 seed Villanova, 7:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 seed UConn, 9:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 9:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 6:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com