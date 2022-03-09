 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the 2022 Big East Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Big East Tournament begins on Wednesday. We go over the TV and live stream options for the event until the NCAA bid is earned in NYC.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at Marquette Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Big East Tournament will take place March 9-12 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Providence enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Last season the Georgetown Hoyas finished a run through the conference tournament as the No. 8 seed and crushed the Creighton Bluejays 73-58 in the title game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through FoxSports.com. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

2022 Big East Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 seed Butler vs. No. 8 seed Xavier, 4:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com
Game 2: No. 10 seed DePaul vs. No. 7 seed St. John’s, 7:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com
Game 3: No. 11 seed Georgetown vs. No. 6 seed Seton Hall, 9:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Thursday, March 10

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 seed Providence, 12:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com
Game 5: No. 5 seed Marquette vs. No. 4 seed Creighton, 2:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 seed Villanova, 7:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 seed UConn, 9:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 9:00 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 6:30 p.m., FS1, FoxSports.com

