How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Big Ten Tournament will take place March 9-13 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Illinois enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Illinois Fighting Illini are the defending champions of this event, as they knocked off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the final last season.
2022 Big Ten Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream
Wednesday, March 9
Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Northwestern, 6:00 p.m., BTN
Game 2: No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 11 Penn State, ~8:30 p.m., BTN
Thursday, March 10
Game 3: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Michigan, 11:30 a.m., BTN
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Iowa, ~2:00 p.m., BTN
Game 5: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 Ohio State, ~9:00 p.m., BTN
Friday, March 11
Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 Illinois, 11:30 p.m., BTN
Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 4 Rutgers, ~2:00 p.m., BTN
Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 Purdue, ~9:00 p.m., BTN
Saturday, March 12
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, ~3:30 p.m., CBS
Sunday, March 13 Final
Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 3:30 p.m., CBS
~ game will begin 25 minutes after prior game