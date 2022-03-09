How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Big Ten Tournament will take place March 9-13 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Illinois enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Illinois Fighting Illini are the defending champions of this event, as they knocked off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the final last season.

2022 Big Ten Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Northwestern, 6:00 p.m., BTN

Game 2: No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 11 Penn State, ~8:30 p.m., BTN

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Michigan, 11:30 a.m., BTN

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Iowa, ~2:00 p.m., BTN

Game 5: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 Ohio State, ~9:00 p.m., BTN

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 Illinois, 11:30 p.m., BTN

Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 4 Rutgers, ~2:00 p.m., BTN

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 Purdue, ~9:00 p.m., BTN

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, ~3:30 p.m., CBS

Sunday, March 13 Final

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 3:30 p.m., CBS

~ game will begin 25 minutes after prior game