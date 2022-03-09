How to watch the 2022 MEAC Conference Tournament on TV and via live stream

The MEAC Conference Tournament will be held March 9-12 from Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Norfolk State enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The defending champion of this event is Norfolk State, which took down Morgan State in the conference title game last season.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 MEAC Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 Delaware State vs. No. 1 Norfolk State, 6:00 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Coppin State vs. No. 2 Howard, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 5 South Carolina State vs. No. 4 Morgan State, 6:00 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Maryland Eastern Shore vs. No. 3 North Carolina Central, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, March 11

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 6:00 p.m.

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 7: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN2