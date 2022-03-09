How to watch the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament on TV and via live stream

The college basketball season is coming to a close while simultaneously ramping up in excitement as we are getting closer to March Madness. Before The Big Dance though, we will have respective conference tournaments across the country. The Pac-12 Tournament will start on Wednesday, March 9th and will see its championship game played on Saturday, March 12th.
The entire Pac-12 Tournament will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network and Fox platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on Fox. You can also live stream all Pac-12 games via the Pac-12 Now app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Pac-12, you are like most of America. But you can get a free trial from FuboTV or Sling TV to stream it if you choose, and for the FS1 and Fox games your cable provider should offer you a login for FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.
Arizona enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
2022 Pac-12 Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream
All times ET
Wednesday, March 9
Game 1: #9 Stanford vs. #8 Arizona State, 3:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 2: #12 Oregon State vs. #5 Oregon, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 3: #10 California vs. #7 Washington State, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 4: #11 Utah vs. #6 Washington, 11:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Thursday, March 10
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. #1 Arizona, 3:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. #4 Colorado, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #2 UCLA, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. #3 USC, 11:30 p.m., FS1
Friday, March 11
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 11:30 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 12 Final
Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 9:00 p.m., FOX