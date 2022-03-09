How to watch the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament on TV and via live stream

The college basketball season is coming to a close while simultaneously ramping up in excitement as we are getting closer to March Madness. Before The Big Dance though, we will have respective conference tournaments across the country. The Pac-12 Tournament will start on Wednesday, March 9th and will see its championship game played on Saturday, March 12th.

The entire Pac-12 Tournament will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network and Fox platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on Fox. You can also live stream all Pac-12 games via the Pac-12 Now app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Pac-12, you are like most of America. But you can get a free trial from FuboTV or Sling TV to stream it if you choose, and for the FS1 and Fox games your cable provider should offer you a login for FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

Arizona enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

2022 Pac-12 Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

All times ET

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: #9 Stanford vs. #8 Arizona State, 3:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 2: #12 Oregon State vs. #5 Oregon, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 3: #10 California vs. #7 Washington State, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 4: #11 Utah vs. #6 Washington, 11:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Thursday, March 10

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. #1 Arizona, 3:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. #4 Colorado, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #2 UCLA, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. #3 USC, 11:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, March 11

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 11:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 9:00 p.m., FOX